BEIJING, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonree Data Technology Co., Ltd. (Shanghai: 688229)—an AI-driven global leader in intelligent observability—has officially released its flagship product, Bonree ONE 2025 Spring Version, and announced its expansion into global markets to compete with leading international solutions. This release debuts Bonree's first all-English interface and full localization support, bringing its observability platform to customers worldwide.

As enterprises around the globe accelerate their digital transformations, emerging markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East are experiencing explosive demand for monitoring and observability solutions. According to a QYResearch report, the Asia-Pacific Application Performance Management (APM) market is projected to reach USD 1.43 billion in 2025, driven by strong needs in smart cities, cross-border e-commerce, and fintech.

Leveraging its position as China's APMO market leader - with over 1,000 top domestic enterprises served and an ISO 27001-certified global compliance framework - Bonree is establishing distinct competitive advantages on the global stage

To meet global customers' preference for SaaS subscription models, Bonree has fully revamped its product form and now features an international pricing structure tailored to market norms. Against leading competitors, Bonree ONE distinguishes itself through robust multilingual support, flexible deployment options, and full on-premises deployment capabilities.

In the Hong Kong and Macau markets, Bonree's AI-powered "Fault localization in seconds" capabilities and comprehensive on-premises deployment have earned the trust of financial institutions and government agencies. The company established a subsidiary in Hong Kong and a second-tier subsidiary in Singapore in early 2025, and has already secured a seven-figure contract in Hong Kong.

For Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and other emerging markets, Bonree is forging a "product + pricing + ecosystem" competitive moat. Through its AI-driven observability platform, a regional partner network, flexible subscription pricing, and deep ecosystem integration, the company is accelerating its global footprint. Bonree also plans to establish a localized technical support team in Southeast Asia to ensure top-tier service for international clients.

Beyond the new English interface, the Bonree ONE 2025 Spring Version introduces three major feature enhancements:

1. Cloud-Native Observability.

Full support for Prometheus on Kubernetes, with dynamic service and pod discovery to meet the needs of modern cloud-native environments.

2. Auto-Tagging Technology.

Proprietary Auto-tagging rapidly labels and correlates end-to-end business data. Leveraging Bonree ONE's advanced data model to enable multi-dimensional observability and accelerate fault diagnosis.

3. Redesigned Workspace & Navigation.

A brand-new workbench and customizable navigation menu, plus a unified Event Center that aggregates platform-wide event data for streamlined incident management.

Mr. Meng, President of Bonree, commented, "We are thrilled to introduce Bonree ONE to our overseas customers. Beyond simply delivering the product, we will actively listen to their needs and draw on global best practices to continually enhance Bonree ONE—so that it can even more effectively meet the intelligent operations and observability requirements of enterprises around the world."

As a unified intelligent observability platform, Bonree ONE combines APM, RUM, log analytics, intelligent alerting, and more in a single pane of glass. With multi-source heterogeneous data ingestion and no-code rapid deployment, it has become the solution of choice for ensuring business continuity across finance, e-commerce, manufacturing, and other industries.

About Bonree

Founded in 2008, Bonree is an AI-driven global leader in intelligent observability. Leveraging big data and AI technologies, Bonree helps enterprises enhance observability, reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR), and optimize user experience. To date, the company has served over 1,000 enterprises in China and holds the number-one market share in the APMO segment.

