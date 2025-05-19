The judge overseeing former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection trial, Judge Jee Kui-youn of the Seoul Central District Court, dismissed allegations of being treated to multiple visits to an expensive hostess bar.

Before the fourth hearing of Yoon’s trial began Monday, Jee addressed the allegations within a minute after he sat down in the courtroom, saying that he believed that “trust in the trial would be difficult to maintain without doing so.”

“I know there is much worry and concern regarding the allegations raised against me, but I normally just eat samgyeopsal (pork belly) with soju. The allegations are not true,” Jee said. “I’ve never thought of going to such a place to be treated, and there is no one who even buys me samgyeopsal and soju, since that era is long gone.”

Jee added that “persistent attacks on the judiciary” during an important trial could affect the trial's progress.

“The judiciary, including myself, will focus on delivering a fair and speedy trial according to the procedures set by law,” Jee said.

Following Jee’s remarks, the Democratic Party of Korea conducted a press briefing later Monday afternoon and revealed photos of Jee at a hostess bar with two unidentified acquaintances.

“The Democratic Party went to the hostess bar and checked ourselves. It was a fancy hostess bar in Gangnam, where several hostesses were seated at each table and room,” said Democratic Party spokesperson Noh Jong-myun. “We cannot trust a judge who shamelessly lies to deal with an insurrection trial, even when there is a photo. This judge should be stripped of his judicial robes immediately.”

Noh continued, “How can a judge who openly lies question someone else’s guilt? Let alone be the judge in a trial concerning a case that affects the fate of South Korea’s democracy — how is that even acceptable?”

During the press briefing, Noh added that the Democratic Party will actively consider filing a complaint to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials regarding Judge Jee.

Meanwhile, allegations surrounding Jee were first raised by Rep. Kim Yong-min of the Democratic Party on May 14. He claimed he received a “detailed tip-off” about Jee visiting a hostess bar multiple times without paying, with costs estimated to round up to 1 million won to 2 million won ($715 to $1,430) per person. However, details of the alleged visits, such as when the visits took place or Jee’s relationship with the other people seated with him at the hostess bar, are yet to be revealed.

The Supreme Court added on May 16 that it would verify the details of the allegations surrounding Jee and, if proven true, the court would take action in accordance with relevant laws.