South Korean prosecutors have imposed a foreign travel ban on Michael Byung-ju Kim, chairman of Seoul-based private equity giant MBK Partners, as part of an investigation into fraud allegations related to the short-term debt issuance by supermarket chain Homeplus.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office reportedly requested the Justice Ministry to place an exit ban on Kim.

Prosecutors sought the travel restriction out of concern that Kim might not cooperate with the ongoing probe if allowed to leave the country. He also failed to appear at a National Assembly audit concerning the matter.

On Saturday, prosecutors conducted a raid on Kim at Incheon Airport upon his return from London. During the operation, they retrieved a mobile phone used by Kim.

MBK and its portfolio company Homeplus are accused of issuing asset-backed short-term bonds while allegedly anticipating a credit rating downgrade that was publicly disclosed on Feb. 28. Homeplus filed for court-led rehabilitation on March 4.

The prosecution has been intensifying its investigation into MBK’s top management. In late April, it raided the headquarters of both Homeplus and MBK Partners, as well as the residences of Kim; Kim Kwang-il, a partner at MBK and co-CEO of Homeplus; and Joh Joo-yun, also a co-CEO of Homeplus.

Kim founded MBK in 2005. The firm, recognized as the largest buyout firm in Northeast Asia, manages over $30 billion in assets. Kim is among South Korea's wealthiest individuals, with a net worth of $9.7 billion as of 2024. In 2015, MBK acquired Homeplus for approximately $5 billion, marking the largest private equity-led deal in Asia at the time.