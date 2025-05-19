Coupang Play cancels Ye’s first Korea concert after recent song glorifies Adolf Hitler

Coupang Play has canceled Ye's upcoming concert in Seoul, citing ongoing controversies surrounding the rapper, including his recent open praise of Adolf Hitler.

On Monday, the streaming platform announced the cancellation of Ye’s concert, which was to be held May 31, and said sales of official merchandise would be suspended starting Monday at 1 p.m.

The decision follows a series of inappropriate remarks and actions by the artist. In a 2022 interview, Ye sparked global outrage by saying that he sees “good things about Hitler, also,” and later shared an image that combined the Nazi swastika with the Jewish Star of David in a post on social platform X.

Most recently on May 8, or Victory in Europe Day, which commemorates the end of World War II in Europe, West released a new song titled “Heil Hitler,” further fueling criticism. The track features the phrase “Heil Hitler” repeated more than 15 times, and samples a 1935 speech by Adolf Hitler at the end of the song.

The track has been flagged as harmful content and is currently unavailable on major global streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud.