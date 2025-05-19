Ten local and international acts added to the lineup

The 2025 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival has announced its second list of artists, featuring a diverse mix of musicians from both Korea and abroad.

Performing in Korea for the first time at this year’s Pentaport is British hip-hop artist and actress Little Simz. She rose to global acclaim after winning the Brit Award for Best New Artist and the Mercury Prize in 2022. Her 2021 studio album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" received widespread praise for its grand orchestration and deep personal story.

The lineup also includes Japanese singer-songwriter Kaneko Ayano, known for her range from acoustic folk to garage rock, and Japanese rock trio Brandy Senki.

Korean musicians joining the list include rock legends Jaurim and Crying Nut, promising high-energy performances, and Kim Min-kyu, frontman of beloved indie rock band Delispice and known for his emotive melodies.

Genre-bending co-ed band Kardi, formed on JTBC’s "Super Band 2" and known for fusing traditional Korean instruments like the geomungo with modern sounds, will also perform. Post-punk rock group Far East Asian Tigers will be back this year after thrilling audiences at Pentaport 2024.

Last month, Pentaport made its first lineup announcement, featuring Pulp, Asian Kung-Fu Generation, Beabadoobee and Hyukoh x Sunset Rollercoaster, bringing the total number of announced artists now to over 40.

The 2025 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival will take place Aug. 1-3 at Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, Incheon.