Daejeon is quickly becoming the hub of Korea's quantum industry and a globally competitive city for technology, in part thanks to its cooperation with the US.

According to the Daejeon Metropolitan Government, the city has strategically expanded “quantum diplomacy” to stimulate the industry ecosystem and solidify its position as the country’s leading city in quantum industries, which it describes as those where quantum mechanics can be applied, including security, telecommunications and health care.

Daejeon began its quantum diplomacy by visiting quantum technology institutions in Silicon Valley and Washington in November 2024. This visit allowed it to make its first overseas appearance based on the practical application and industrialization of quantum science.

It also laid the groundwork for responding to future changes in the security environment by initiating collaboration with a US-based quantum security firm, QuSecure, on a postquantum cryptography pilot project targeting Korea's public institutions.

The city has advanced plans for joint research and talent exchanges, not only with the University of California, Santa Barbara — a global hub for quantum materials research — but also with Stanford University, which is renowned for its development of neutral atom-based quantum computing.

These partnerships will allow the city to explore different technologies, including quantum sensors, devices, cryogenics and laser control.

The city government official explained that research at Stanford’s Schuster Lab — especially its work on neutral atom-based quantum computing — is expected to create potential synergy with Daejeon’s precision technology industries.

Daejeon also became the country’s first local government to sign a joint declaration with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, a rising hub for US information technology companies located in Virginia.

Daejeon and the FCEDA are committed to collaborating on the development of the Daejeon Quantum Cluster, a joint business model development in the quantum industry, and the promotion of strategic industries such as space, defense, semiconductors and biotechnology.

The joint agreement aims to support Daejeon-based companies entering the US market as well.

Meanwhile, the city on Friday signed an official memorandum of understanding with Amazon Web Services titled “Promoting the Quantum Industry and Strengthening the Global Competitiveness of Regional Companies,” with hopes to emerge as the central hub leading the commercialization and industrialization of quantum technology.