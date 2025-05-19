More than 6 in 10 people living alone in Seoul say they often feel lonely, and over 1 in 8 report having no one to turn to in times of real need, according to a city-backed study.

A survey of 3,000 single-person households by the Seoul Institute, a think tank funded by the city, found that 62.1 percent of respondents experience persistent loneliness. Another 13.6 percent fall into what researchers classify as social isolation: individuals with no support network when they are emotionally distressed, physically unwell or in sudden financial trouble.

The problem is especially stark among middle-aged men. In the 40 to 64 age group, 66 percent reported loneliness, and 15.8 percent were socially isolated. Marital status was also a major factor. Those who were married but living alone were the most likely to feel lonely, at 68.6 percent, followed by the widowed (66.8 percent), divorced or separated (63.8 percent) and never-married (59.6 percent).

These findings were based on the UCLA Loneliness Scale. This is a common psychological tool that identifies loneliness through 20 self-assessment items, with a total score ranging from 20 to 80. For this study, a score above 43 was categorized as lonely.

National figures reinforce the trend. South Korea’s official 2024 Social Indicators report, published by Statistics Korea in March, found that 21.1 percent of the population feels lonely, up from 18.5 percent a year earlier. The share of people who say “nobody really knows me” also rose to 16.2 percent.

The stakes are serious. South Korea recorded 3,662 cases of “lonely deaths” in 2023, or people who died alone without family or support. Men accounted for 84 percent of those cases, with more than half in their 50s or 60s, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

In response, Seoul launched a five-year, 451.3 billion won ($322 million) plan in October called “Seoul Without Loneliness.” It includes emotional support hotlines, early detection systems and in-person care services. One key service, the “Goodbye Loneliness 120” phone line, received more than 3,000 calls between April 1 and May 8. By dialing 120 and selecting option 5, residents can speak with trained counselors 24 hours a day for emotional support or referrals to additional services. Most callers were middle-aged adults (59 percent), followed by young people (32 percent) and seniors (8 percent).

The city is also testing out “Seoul Maeum Convenience Stores,” which are community spaces in four districts where any resident can drop in for a free bowl of ramen and talk to trained staff or volunteers. Since March, more than 4,400 people have visited. Mayor Oh Se-hoon visited one Friday in Dongdaemun and said the program is still in its early stages but promised to expand it so “anyone struggling emotionally has a place to go.”