Bresson, Godard, Melville return to big screen in digital restorations

CGV will screen four restored French classics as part of a special remastered showcase at its select arthouse locations through June, the theater chain announced Monday.

The program opens Wednesday with Robert Bresson’s "Quatre nuits d'un reveur" ("Four Nights of a Dreamer," 1971), an adaptation of Dostoevsky’s "White Nights." The Jury Prize winner at the 21st Berlin International Film Festival, the film follows a dreamer’s fleeting rendezvous with a heartbroken woman on the streets of Paris.

Jean-Luc Godard’s "Pierrot le Fou" (1965) arrives June 4 in celebration of its 60th anniversary. Starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Anna Karina, the film charts a disillusioned man’s escape from bourgeois life as he takes off on a road trip to the Mediterranean with a mysterious woman.

Also screening is Godard’s "Alphaville" (1965), which won the Golden Bear at Berlin. This genre-blending sci-fi noir following secret agent Lemmy Caution’s mission in a computer-run dystopian city will be shown in Korea for the first time in 4K restoration.

Rounding out the lineup is Jean-Pierre Melville’s "L'Armee des ombres" ("Army of Shadows," 1969), a stark depiction of French Resistance fighters during World War II adapted from Joseph Kessel’s 1943 novel.

CGV will offer special promotions, including A3-sized posters for all screenings and exclusive merchandise available at select showings of "Pierrot le Fou."

Film schedules and details are available on the CGV website and mobile app.