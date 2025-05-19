Korean author Choi Yeon-ju’s debut picture book "Mo Story," "Gatto Mo e gli amici del bosco" in Italian, has won the Ragazze e Ragazzi at Italy’s Premio Strega, one of the country's most important literary awards.

The story follows a curious cat named Mo who sneaks out of the house in the middle of the night and embarks on an unexpected adventure.

The jury praised the book as a “sweet, simple and profound fairy tale that takes young readers on a journey of growth and discovery.”

The Premio Strega, established in 1944, is Italy’s most respected literary prize. Its Ragazze e Ragazzi section, dedicated to children’s and young adult literature, was introduced in 2016. This marks the first time a Korean work has received an award in this category.

The awards are divided into two main categories: the Esordienti category, given to a first-time writer, and the Narrazione per immagini, honoring the best illustrated work. Both original Italian books and translated works published in Italy over the past year are eligible.

"Mo Story" had garnered international acclaim well before this latest recognition. It received a special mention at the 2024 Bologna Ragazzi Awards and recently won the Passionnant MINI category at the 2025 Prix Sorcieres, one of France’s most prestigious honors in children’s literature.

“I’m incredibly surprised and deeply honored to receive such major awards for my very first book,” Choi said in a press release. “I’m usually a reserved person who doesn’t seek adventure, but while creating 'Mo Story,' I gained courage by watching Mo overcome fears and embrace the unknown.”