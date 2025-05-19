Followed by Monday’s rainfall forecast to extend into Tuesday morning, the Korea Meteorological Administration stated Monday that South Korea will see temperatures hovering close to 30 degrees Celsius from Tuesday afternoon.

From late afternoon Monday, rainfall ranging between 10 and 20 millimeters was projected to fall in the Greater Seoul region, which includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, and inland parts of Gangwon Province, with rain clouds projected to expand toward the northern parts of North and South Chungcheong provinces and northern sections of North Gyeongsang Province by Monday evening.

From Tuesday, temperatures are expected to increase to be similar to summer conditions, due to the influence of warm, southwesterly winds blowing into the peninsula.

Most parts of the country will see daytime temperatures reach above 25 C on Tuesday. Southern parts of the country, including cities such as Cheongju in North Chungcheong Province, Jeonju in North Jeolla Province and Daegu, will see hotter temperatures, forecast to reach as high as 32 C. Early morning and nighttime temperatures in the southern region on Tuesday will also be relatively high, with temperatures forecast to range between 14 C and 19 C.

According to the KMA, the increase in temperatures is because warm, southwesterly winds will begin to blow into the Korean Peninsula from the south, pushing away cold, northwesterly winds that lingered over the weekend.

Warm, summerlike temperatures are to continue throughout the week, as daytime temperatures reaching as high as 29 C are also expected Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Korean Peninsula will be under the influence of a high-pressure system, resulting in mostly clear skies. In southern parts of the country, including Jeju Island, however, small amounts of rain may fall in the morning.

On Thursday and Friday and into the weekend, mostly cloudy or sunny skies can be expected, with low temperatures expected to range between 12 C and 19 C in the morning and high temperatures expected to range between 19 C and 27 C.