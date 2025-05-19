V of BTS logged 300 million streams on Spotify with his solo winter song “Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyoshin).”

It is his seventh solo effort to achieve the feat.

The seasonal tune was unveiled in November and entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 99 and the UK Official Singles Top 100 at No. 86. It was chosen among “The 27 Best Winter Songs for the Season” listed by Billboard magazine.

Last week, he hit the 500-million mark on the platform with “Fri(end)s,” his second solo single to reach the milestone, after “Love Me Again,” which exceeded 1 billion.

“Fri(end)s” was dropped as a digital single in March 2024 and ranked No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 13 on the UK Official Singles Top 100.

V will complete his mandatory military service in June.