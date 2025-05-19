Twice is readying itself to roll out a fourth studio album in July, label JYP Entertainment announced Monday.

A teaser video for the upcoming LP shows the nine bandmates covered in cobalt blue with “four” written across their short skirts and jet black hair draping down to their hips.

The group's last endeavor was 14th EP “Strategy” in December last year, which hit the Billboard 200 at No. 4 and became its sixth consecutive album to sit among the top 10 on the main albums chart. The mini album, featuring American rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion, sold over 1 million units.

After promoting the LP, the nonet is to fly to Chicago to headline Lollapalooza on Aug. 2.