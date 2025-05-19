Acting President Lee Ju-ho on Monday presided over a meeting of top officials on economic security ahead of working-level trade talks with the United States this week, his office said.

The meeting discussed preparations for the second round of technical talks related to US tariffs scheduled to be held in Washington from Tuesday to Thursday after the first round took place earlier this month.

The gathering's participants, which included the chiefs from the industry, foreign and finance ministries, shared the results of last week's talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo each held separate meetings with Greer on South Korea's southern island of Jeju last week.

Acting President Lee instructed officials to conduct this week's talks with the goal of reaching a deal by July while calling for close coordination between government branches.

The upcoming talks are set to focus on six areas related to trade -- trade imbalances, non-tariff measures, economic security, digital trade, country of origin of products and commercial considerations. (Yonhap)