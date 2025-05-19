Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the fourth hearing of his insurrection trial Monday following the controversy over his influence on next month's presidential election.

Yoon arrived at the Seoul Central District Court in a black van and entered the building without answering reporters' questions.

The election to pick his successor is two weeks away on June 3 after he was impeached and removed from office over his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.

On Saturday, he left the conservative People Power Party under pressure following perceptions that his continued membership was weighing on the party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, whose approval rating has lagged far behind that of his liberal Democratic Party rival Lee Jae-myung.

Monday's hearing will deal not only with charges that Yoon led an insurrection through his martial law declaration but also with fresh charges that he abused his power through the decree.

Both Yoon's lawyers and the prosecution are scheduled to present their positions on the power abuse charges.

Two witnesses have been summoned to testify -- Park Jeong-hwan, chief of staff of the Army Special Warfare Command, and Lee Sang-hyun, former head of the 1st Airborne Special Forces Brigade.

This was the second time Yoon entered the court through the open entrance as he was allowed to use the underground parking route for his first two appearances.

If convicted of insurrection, Yoon could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of life in prison or death. (Yonhap)