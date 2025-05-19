Illit will bring out its third EP “Bomb” on June 16, agency Belift Lab announced Monday.

The EP will be released about eight months after the group's second EP “I’ll Like You,” which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 94 and Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking at No. 2. The main track from the mini album, “Cherish (My Love),” ranked No. 57 and No. 110 on Billboard’s Global excl. US and Global 200, respectively.

The upcoming mini album will build on the group’s narrative that started with the self, with the first EP “Super Real Me,” and sang about “you,” with the following set, focusing on relationships.

Meanwhile, the rookie quintet will greet fans in Seoul at its first fan concert, "Glitter Day," on June 7-8. The live show will also be held in Japan in Yokohama on Aug. 10-11 and in Osaka on Sept. 3-4.