Jin of BTS placed his second solo EP “Echo” atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 63 regions.

The seven-track mini album sold more than 720,000 copies on its day of release. The main single “Don’t Say You Love Me” was No. 1 on its Top Songs Chart in 61.

Jin performed the song for the first time on Saturday at a fan showcase in Seoul. He is set to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday.

The soft R&B pop tune debuted on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global at No. 9 and notched the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Daily Digital Single Ranking. The music video for the song had generated almost 8 million views on YouTube as of Monday morning.

In June, Jin will launch his first solo fan concert tour with a two-day show in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.