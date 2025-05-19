Presidential candidates were set to woo swing voters Monday in the key battleground of Seoul, with the election just 15 days away to pick a successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his failed martial law bid.

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, the campaign's front-runner, plans to meet with elderly voters, while People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party will join a forum in Seoul.

Although the minor party's Lee, who had served as a leader of the PPP, has ruled out merging his campaign with Kim, the forum is expected to draw attention as speculation persists over a potential merger of their candidacies to challenge the DP's Lee.

After attending the presidential candidates' first televised debate the previous day, Kim said he remains open to a merger with the minor party's Lee.

A Realmeter survey showed Monday that the DP's Lee was leading Kim with 50.2 percent support against Kim's 35.6 percent. The minor party's Lee came in third with 8.7 percent.

After meeting elderly voters, the DP's Lee is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Yongsan Station and then head to the wards of Yeongdeungpo and Mapo.

Later in the day, Kim plans to announce his pledge for the youth at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul before attending a meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea. He will then hold a rally near Seoul Station during the evening rush hour. (Yonhap)