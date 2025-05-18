Democratic Party of Korea's presidential candidate, Rep. Lee Jae-myung, said Sunday he would introduce a shorter workweek and still have workers paid the same wage.

Speaking at a televised debate, Lee said shorter workweeks needed to be implemented without cutting pay or benefits.

"Of course in getting to the 4.5 day workweek, there would not be a reduction in pay," Lee said. Asked how he proposes to achieve that, Lee said he would "get there gradually, through compromise."

Shortening the workweek to 4.5 days from the current 5 days is one of Lee's main labor policy pledges.

Lee also called for a stimulus package to buoy the economy, which he says was has been hurt by the former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration.

"So many people are in debt. I think to a certain extent, canceling some of those debts may be necessary like many countries had during COVID-19," Lee said.