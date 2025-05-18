With the Tony Awards still ahead, the musical’s winning streak may be far from over.

In a landmark season for Korean theater on the international stage, “Maybe Happy Ending” added two more accolades on Friday to its growing list of honors at the 91st Annual Drama League Awards.

The Broadway adaptation of the beloved South Korean musical won outstanding production of a musical, and director Michael Arden was awarded outstanding direction of a musical.

The wins mark another significant milestone in the show's journey from intimate Seoul theaters to Broadway’s spotlight. Earlier this month, "Maybe Happy Ending" was also named Best Musical by the New York Drama Critics’ Circle, the second-oldest theater award in the U.S. after the Pulitzer Prize. The musical secured the majority vote on the first ballot, with 15 out of 23 New York-area drama critics backing the production.

And the musical’s winning streak may be far from over. It has garnered 10 nominations at the upcoming 78th Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical for Arden, and Best Actor in a Musical for Darren Criss. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on June 8.

Set in a near-futuristic Seoul, “Maybe Happy Ending” follows the story of Oliver and Claire — two outdated HelperBot androids discarded by their human owners — who find each other and form a bond neither expected. Starring Darren Criss as Oliver and Broadway newcomer Helen J Shen as Claire, the show blends science fiction with poignant emotional realism, bringing to life themes of connection, obsolescence and hope.

The musical is the result of a long-standing collaboration between Korean playwright and lyricist Park Chun-hue, also known as Hue Park, and American composer Will Aronson. Together, they are nominated for three Tony Awards: best musical, best original score and best book of a musical. Aronson also received a separate nomination for best orchestrations, making him the most-nominated individual at this year’s Tony Awards.

The show’s origins trace back to 2014, when it was first developed with support from Korea’s Wooran Foundation. It premiered in Seoul in 2016 and ran for five seasons in intimate theaters, winning over audiences with its tender storytelling and cross-cultural musicality. Its English-language adaptation was first workshopped in New York in 2016 before finally reaching Broadway.

Directed by Michael Arden, with orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg, the Broadway production opened at the Belasco Theatre in November 2024. As of late April, the production had surpassed 200 performances and $20.89 million in total box office revenue. Its run has been extended through January 17, 2026.

Marking the 10th anniversary of its creation, the original Korean-language version of "Maybe Happy Ending" will return to the stage in Seoul this October.