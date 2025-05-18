Theft cases at commercial properties in South Korea have dropped by a third in just three years, thanks largely to smarter security systems and the growing reach of surveillance cameras.

But unattended stores are still being targeted, especially at night.

S-1 Corporation, South Korea’s largest private security firm and CCTV vendor, reported Sunday that theft-related crimes at its client sites fell by approximately 33 percent from 2022 to 2024. The company analyzed internal data from thousands of client locations across the country. Specific case numbers were not disclosed and trends were made available in percentages to protect client confidentiality.

More than 38 percent of attempted thefts were aborted after suspects spotted CCTV systems or triggered a security response. According to S-1, the visibility of cameras and the arrival of security personnel had a strong deterrent effect. “Security infrastructure doesn’t just record incidents. Its very presence helps stop them before they happen,” said a company official in the report.

Most actual thefts were small in scale. In over 80 percent of successful incidents, the stolen value was under 1 million won ($714. The most common targets were cash, cigarettes and convenience goods, often taken during overnight hours. In fact, more than 70 percent of thefts occurred between midnight and 6 a.m.

Unstaffed stores, which have become increasingly popular in South Korea, were especially vulnerable. With no employees on site, these businesses are often targeted during the night, when criminals force open kiosks or coin machines to access cash. S-1 noted this shift and said it is tailoring its systems for these high-risk locations. The company is also expanding the use of artificial intelligence in its CCTV to detect suspicious activity in real time.

National theft rate edges up to 5-year high

While S-1's data shows clear gains in crime prevention among private businesses, South Korea’s national theft rate has been rising. According to the Korean National Police Agency, the number of reported theft cases rose from 354.3 per 100,000 people in 2022 to 369.3 in 2023, the highest rate in five years. Total reported thefts in 2023 reached 189,570, with 126,820 arrests and 100,526 individuals charged.