Hana Financial Group, South Korea’s banking giant, has launched its 2025 internship initiative to support the creation of socially meaningful employment.

The company kicked off the "2025 Hana Power On Innovative Company Internship" at its headquarters in Seoul on Friday, with around 100 attendees, including Group CEO and Chair Ham Young-joo, the interns and CEOs from participating companies.

The program links socially vulnerable job seekers with innovative companies, providing valuable internships for both businesses and participants. It has broadened its scope to include not only young job seekers, women reentering the workforce after career breaks and disabled individuals, but also those in their 50s and 60s, often referred to as the "new seniors."

To support interns, Hana offers a range of benefits beyond wages, including funding for certification programs, health care and mentoring. For companies, Hana will cover three months of wages during the internship and an additional two months if the intern is hired as a permanent employee, to ensure job stability.

Since 2018, Hana has been running the program to foster quality job creation. As of last year, 705 companies have been matched with 705 interns. This year, the company plans to support an additional 230 companies, promoting growth for businesses and job seekers.

“We hope this program provides interns with valuable opportunities to secure employment and shape their future,” said Ham. “Hana will continue to lead the way in supporting the mutual growth of innovative companies and job seekers.”