The minor New Reform Party's presidential candidate vows to go all the way — but talk of potential merger with PPP persists

In February, with President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial only just underway and no confirmation of an early election, a young politician made a startling move — declaring his candidacy for a presidential race that hadn’t even been called.

Rep. Lee Jun-seok, who led Yoon’s 2022 campaign as the youngest-ever chair of the People Power Party, is now running his own race, casting himself as the “first penguin” daring to dive in and disrupt South Korea’s aging political order.

The 40-year-old first-term lawmaker and founder of the minor conservative New Reform Party, is one of the youngest in South Korean history to launch a presidential bid. He presents himself as a stronger challenger to liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung than Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate of his former party, the People Power Party. Though Lee remains the underdog, with support consistently below the 10 percent mark, he appears to view the campaign as a strategic long-term play: a chance to solidify his public image and build political capital, potentially positioning himself for a future merger with the People Power Party, the very party he once left in disgrace.

Lee’s political journey began in 2011 when he was recruited into the Saenuri Party, predecessor to the current People Power Party, by then-party leader Park Geun-hye.

At the time, Lee, a Harvard-educated software entrepreneur and volunteer math tutor for underprivileged students, symbolized a promising young face for South Korea’s conservative base.

Though he failed to secure a seat in the Assembly, Lee rose instead as a campaign strategist. In 2021, he went on to head the People Power Party at age 36, becoming the youngest-ever leader of a major political party in South Korea.

Under his leadership, the People Power Party rebounded from its slump following the 2017 impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye. Lee also played a key role in recruiting then-Prosecutor General Yoon to run for president, which eventually brought power back to the conservative party.

But his rapid ascent also stirred deep tensions. His emphasis on meritocracy and rejection of seniority-based politics frequently put him at odds with key party figures. His confrontations with figures aligned closely with then-President Yoon, in particular, deepened the internal rift.

Lee was later suspended from the party over allegations of receiving sexual favors — accusations that were ultimately dropped. In December 2023, he left the People Power Party and founded the New Reform Party, positioning it as a conservative alternative for voters seeking something different from establishment politics.

Lee’s strategy for the presidential race is rooted in what he calls the “Dongtan model,” inspired by his unexpected victory in the 2024 general election in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, where the new city of Dongtan is located.

The city had long been a Democratic Party stronghold, and the People Power Party — then the ruling party — also fielded a candidate. Yet Lee won, crediting his success to a three-way split contest that allowed him to outperform both major parties.

Lee believes the same logic applies to the current race. “A three-way structure is already in place,” he said in a recent interview. He brands his approach as a rejection of entrenched political culture, offering a fresh, reformist vision of leadership.

“The New Reform Party is the only party capable of breaking the massive, corrupt two-party system and offering South Korean politics a new beginning,” Lee said.

Lee’s platform focuses on streamlining government, including merging key ministries and abolishing the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. Drawing on his Harvard background, he emphasizes diplomatic credibility and aims to make South Korea a global tech leader through major investments in AI, science education and talent development.

On North Korea, he supports building nuclear deterrence capabilities and has said he would hold unconditional talks with Kim Jong-un if elected, he told The Korea Herald in a recent interview.

Lee appears determined to stay the course, but talk of a potential merger with the People Power Party persists.

The New Reform Party’s financial struggles have further fueled skepticism. With only three lawmakers, the party managed to deposit 300 million won (about $214,000) to register for the race — an amount that will only be fully refunded if their candidate secures at least 15 percent of the vote, or half refunded if they reach 10 percent.

In one recent survey, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung led with 51 percent, followed by People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo at 29 percent and Lee at 8 percent.

“It’s not a question of whether he can afford to stay in,” said a campaign strategist who has worked in the National Assembly since 2017, speaking on condition of anonymity. “The question is not if, but when.”

“Lee is only 40 — a capable politician with time on his side. But if he wants to secure his long-term future, he’ll eventually need to return to a major party. And the time to strike a deal may be now, while his political stock is still high,” the strategist added.

A second-term lawmaker from the People Power Party echoed the sentiment, predicting: “As the two main parties continue to consolidate support ahead of the election, it will become increasingly difficult for Lee to survive on his own.”