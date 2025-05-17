Kumho Tire, South Korea's second-largest tire maker, on Saturday suspended production at its factory in Gwangju following a fire that broke out earlier in the day.

The fire began at the company's plant in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 7:11 a.m., causing some 400 workers on duty to evacuate.

"All production will be suspended until the situation is brought under control," a company official told Yonhap News Agency by phone.

Both the company and fire authorities have confirmed that a male employee in his 20s has suffered injuries. The employee was transferred to a nearby hospital for injuries that are not life threatening.

The fire is suspected to have started from equipment used for heating raw rubber.

Some 167 personnel and 65 pieces of fire-extinguishing equipment have been mobilized to put out the fire.

Fire authorities said it may take up to several days to completely extinguish the fire, noting that about 20 tons of raw rubber was stored at the factory, hampering firefighting efforts. (Yonhap)