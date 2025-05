"Messy," the latest single by Rose, the K-pop sensation behind the global smash-hit song "APT.," has debuted on the UK Official Singles Chart.

"Messy" has debuted at No. 100 on the weekly music chart, while "APT.," featuring Bruno Mars, remained steady at No. 26, marking its 30th straight week on the chart

The new song serves as an original soundtrack for the new Hollywood sports action drama film "F1," featuring Brad Pitt. It was released on May 8. (Yonhap)