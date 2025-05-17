QINGDAO, China, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, proudly served as the named partner of CHINA NIGHT at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. On May 15, Hisense transformed the iconic Plage des Palmes into a dazzling showcase of smart living, premium entertainment, and refined design—bringing next-generation technologies to the heart of the global film scene.

As film industry elites walked the red carpet, a 100-inch U7 Series TV captured every moment in ultra-fine detail. Engineered with Mini-LED Pro backlighting and the Hi-View AI Engine PRO, it delivered precise local dimming, exceptional brightness, and cinematic contrast—offering a vivid visual experience worthy of Cannes. Nearby, two 65-inch models brought curated film trailers to life with AI-driven contrast enhancement and ultra-vivid color reproduction.

Later, at the wine reception, guests enjoyed perfectly chilled vintages from the ASKO Wine Climate Cabinet. With three independent temperature zones, wooden shelves for up to 190 bottles, UV-filtered glass, soft LED shelf lighting, and an RGB-lit serving area, it delivered both function and style. Integrated Vivino support allowed guests to browse and select wines directly from the cabinet's interface. Meanwhile, the C2 Ultra TriChroma Laser Mini Projector delivered 4K visuals at 3,000 ANSI lumens, turning the lounge into an intimate cinema under the stars.

On May 14, as part of the CHINA NIGHT program, Hisense presented its PX3-PRO TriChroma Laser Projector at the China Film Forum, offering guests an up-close look at its minimalist design and advanced projection technology.

By integrating its flagship products into CHINA NIGHT's most memorable moments, Hisense elevated the guest experience and underscored its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and refined design to discerning audiences worldwide.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.