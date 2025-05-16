The Seoul metropolitan government said Friday it would postpone the launch of its water bus service along the Han River from June to September, citing a delay in the ship-building schedule.

The Hangang River Bus service, designed to shorten commute times between Jamsil and the financial district of Yeouido during rush hour, was initially slated to begin commercial operations in October last year.

The launch was first pushed back to March, then again to June.

To make up for the latest delay, the city plans to operate test rides for citizens and experts alike to inspect the ship's safety and perfect its service before its launch later this year.

Under the plan, vessels and marine technical experts will conduct safety checks on the ships in June, while disabled people, seniors and pregnant women will check for inconveniences in boarding or during the ride.

From July to August, people who work near the seven stops from Magok to Jamsil will also test ride the river bus. The five other stops are Mangwon, Yeouido, Apgujeong, Oksu and Ttukseom.

"We plan to have not just experts, but also Seoul citizens, people who face inconveniences in accessing public transportation and foreign tourists, thoroughly verify the efficacy, safety and service (of the Hangang River Bus) to better the system when it launches," a city official said.

A total of 12 vessels will start operating in order from June to November, with the ships expected to take approximately 34 minutes from Jamsil to Yeouido while traveling at an average speed of 15.6 knots, according to the city. (Yonhap)