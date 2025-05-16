CP Group and Global Infrastructure Partners Establish Strategic Partnership with True IDC To Accelerate Thailand’s Digital Infrastructure Growth

BANGKOK, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) and Chairman of True Corporation Public Company Limited, announced a strategic partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock and True IDC, Thailand's number one data center provider. The collaboration is designed to accelerate and elevate Thailand's digital infrastructure to world-class standards, supporting the rapid growth of AI and cloud computing and helping to drive Thailand to become ASEAN's leading digital economy hub.

Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) and Chairman of True Corporation Public Company Limited said that the transition to the Giga Data Center Age presents a critical opportunity for Thailand. Countries with strong data center infrastructure will emerge as global digital economy hubs. For this reason, CP Group, through True IDC, Thailand's No.1 data center and cloud service provider, is establishing this major strategic partnership with GIP, the world's premier infrastructure investing platform. This partnership is designed to drive the expansion of Thailand's digital infrastructure and help support the growth of global technology businesses.

"GIP's global expertise in infrastructure management, combined with True IDC's strengths in data centers and cloud services, network connectivity, and renewable energy solutions, will enhance True IDC's capabilities and drive its expansion across ASEAN," said the CP Group CEO. The executive further stated that the global economy is now entering the "Giga Data Center Age", where data is the "New Oil", making it the most valuable resource that requires data centers for processing. "Data centers will be the heart of the new economy" the CP Group CEO emphasized.

Mr. Bayo Ogunlesi, Founding Partner, Chairman, and CEO of GIP, and Senior Managing Director at BlackRock, expressed that "The growth of data consumption and AI requires significant amounts of private capital to fund investments to help the world's leading data center developers and operators provide this essential infrastructure to their customers," said Bayo Ogunlesi. "We are very pleased to establish this strategic partnership with CP Group and True IDC to accelerate digital infrastructure capabilities across Thailand and, more broadly, Asia in order to serve growing demand."

Mr. Thanasorn Jaidee, President of True IDC, affirmed that "True IDC has always been committed to driving Thailand to become the digital hub of ASEAN. This collaboration with GIP will accelerate the realization of that goal. Currently, the hyperscale business and AI technologies are growing at an exponential rate. This partnership will strengthen True IDC's business expansion and help maintain our position as Thailand's No.1 data center leader amid intense competition. We are confident that GIP, with its expertise in managing and investing in global infrastructure, will enhance True IDC's capability to fully expand its business across ASEAN. This collaboration is therefore a key strategy to support the growing digital ecosystem and digital transformation across the region."

This partnership is expected to significantly accelerate True IDC's growth. Over the next three to five years, True IDC plans to exponentially grow investment in data center business, targeting the deployment of over US$ 1billion in capital.

In addition, True IDC plans to increase clean energy implementation, invest in R&D for technological and sustainability innovations in data centers, enhance operational standards and corporate governance, and broaden its service footprint across ASEAN. True IDC, CP Group and GIP are committed to strengthening Thailand and ASEAN's leadership in digital infrastructure, laying the foundation for sustainable technological growth across all sectors.

The partnership between True IDC and GIP-BlackRock is not merely a business expansion; it marks a pivotal step in transforming Thailand into the digital hub of ASEAN. As the world rapidly enters the era of AI and cloud, this collaboration unites Thailand's No.1 data center leader with a global infrastructure powerhouse to drive the nation's digital economy forward and attract major technology investments from around the world. This is a defining moment for Thailand's digital industry, laying a strong foundation for the country to enhance its global presence. True IDC and GIP are committed to building a stable, sustainable, and influential future in the global digital economy—because Thailand will no longer be just a "technology user," but will rise to become a true center of innovation and digital infrastructure in the region.