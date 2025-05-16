Festival to showcase 15 films from 15 countries, with post-screening talks and Asian premieres

The Korea-Africa Foundation will hold the 7th edition of its annual African Film Festival from May 20 to June 15 in Seoul, Busan and Jeonju.

The festival will open at Lotte Cinema Dogok in Seoul from May 20-26, move to Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae from May 27 to June 1 and conclude at Jeonju Digital Independent Cinema from June 12-15.

This year’s lineup features 15 films from 15 countries, spanning drama, documentary, thriller, adventure and comedy. The selections were recommended by the African Group of Ambassadors in Korea.

The opening ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lotte Cinema Dogok, welcoming officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the local film industry. Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Shafiq Hashadi is expected to deliver congratulatory remarks.

Egypt's "Photocopy" (2017) has been chosen as the opening film to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Egypt.

Directed by Tamir Ashry, the film follows Mahmoud, a retiree who finds new purpose and unexpected romance while running a small copy shop.

Other notable entries include the Nigerian fantasy epic "Anikulapo" (2022), which follows a young man whose affair with a king's wife sends his life in unexpected directions, and Sudan's "Goodbye Julia" (2023) directed by Mohamed Kordofani, where a North Sudanese woman, haunted by guilt over a murder, takes in the victim's widow and son from South Sudan.

The festival also features "The 600: The Soldiers' Story" (2019) from Rwanda making its Asian premiere — a gripping account of 600 soldiers who rescued thousands of civilians during the 1994 genocide.

Audiences can take part in post-screening talk sessions featuring film experts in Seoul on May 23, Busan on May 30 and Jeonju on June 13. Separate Q&A sessions with directors and cast members are scheduled in Seoul on May 24 and Busan on May 27.

Screening schedules and further details are available on the Korea-Africa Foundation website. Tickets can be purchased via the websites of Lotte Cinema, Busan Cinema Center and Jeonju Digital Independent Cinema.