The Democratic Party of Korea's presidential candidate Rep. Lee Jae-myung on Friday promised to tackle dating violence, specifically against women.

Lee on his Facebook account Friday said he would work to strengthen the penalty against male abusers and toughen the enforcement of a court restraining order directed at abusers in part by imprisoning those who violate such orders, if he is elected president.

His tough stance over violence between intimate partners will be aimed at preventing revenge or any other violent crimes against women, he said. H also called for nationwide statistics on intimate partner violence and homicide, which he said could help deal with the situation.

Lee also promised to strengthen criminal punishment for nonconsensual sexual deepfakes and establish a pangovernmental system to tackle digital sex crimes.