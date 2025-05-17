LG's early lead in portable TV market faces new challengers

Global tech giants LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics are ramping up innovation to capture a growing demand for portable TVs.

LG, which pioneered the category with its StanbyME series, now faces a challenge from Samsung’s official entry into the segment. Adding further pressure, Chinese rivals are also making inroads with new wireless models.

LG and Samsung are pursuing contrasting strategies to dominate the market, according to industry sources. LG is leading with user-centric innovations such as full wireless connectivity, touchscreen control and detachable functionality, while Samsung is betting on artificial intelligence-driven personalization, high-end display quality and modular design.

LG launched the world’s first wireless mobile TV, StandbyMe, in 2021. Its successor, StandbyMe 2, continues to enjoy strong demand — the initial batch of 1,000 units sold out in just 38 minutes during its first live-stream sales event in February. Building on this momentum, the home appliances maker has recently unveiled the Smart Monitor Swing, expanding its product lineup.

The Swing model features a flexible monitor arm that allows users to adjust the screen tilt and orientation and includes a wheeled stand for easy movement across home and office spaces. It also supports touch functionality, reinforcing LG’s strategy to cement its leadership in the mobile display market by diversifying into monitors.

Samsung, a relative latecomer, has entered the race with its Moving Style brand. This lineup combines the tech giant’s smart monitors with mobile stands and is available with various screen specs including Neo QLED, OLED, QLED and UHD — all under 55 inches. The company promotes a customizable approach, allowing users to select resolution, size, color and stand type.

According to Samsung, over 80 percent of its smart monitor sales in the fourth quarter last year were from the Moving Style series, underscoring the strong consumer response. Earlier this month, Samsung added OLED options to the Moving Style series, aiming to differentiate itself from LG’s LCD-based StanbyME models.

Affordability is another key element in Samsung’s strategy. Its 27-inch Moving Style 2024 model is priced at around 400,000 won ($286), roughly one-third the price of LG’s StanbyME 2, which retails at 1.29 million won. However, the OLED version of the Moving Style costs 1.8 million won, reflecting the premium panel’s higher cost.

One limitation, however, is that Samsung’s Moving Style models still require a power outlet, making them less mobile than LG’s battery-powered alternatives. Lim Sung-taek, head of Korea sales and marketing at Samsung Electronics, said in a press briefing in March that a “fully wireless version is in development,” hinting at a more confrontation with LG.

Chinese manufacturers are also entering the scene. TCL unveiled its A300W frame-style TV in November last year and followed up with a wheeled model at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Hisense, another major Chinese player, upgraded its Canvas TV lineup with mobile stands to compete in the segment.

Industry sources say the appeal of mobile TVs lies in their versatility for younger consumers, such as single households and newlyweds, who seek flexible content consumption anywhere in their living space. Wireless connectivity and mobility are no longer seen as mere features but as transformative factors in viewing behavior.

“The market is now clearly centered on wireless and portable features,” said an industry source, who requested anonymity. “LG and Samsung are setting the pace, but Chinese TV makers are adding new momentum. Going forward, we can expect intensified competition focused on advanced functions and personalized user experiences.”