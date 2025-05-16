Four airports in Seoul, Busan, Tokyo and Fukuoka to take part in trials

South Korea and Japan will launch a one-month pilot program in early June to introduce express immigration lanes for Korean and Japanese nationals at airports in both countries, aiming to improve visitor convenience, according to government officials in Seoul.

In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the pilot program will be implemented at two airports in Japan — Fukuoka Airport and Tokyo's Haneda Airport — Japan's Nikkei newspaper first reported.

In Korea, the pilot program will be implemented at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul and Gimhae International Airport in Busan.

During the one-month trial period, Korea will set up special immigration lanes for Japanese nationals, separate from those for travelers entering from other countries. Japan will do the same for Korean nationals.

After the one-month trial, data will be used to assess whether the system should be implemented on a full scale.

The new measure is designed to improve travel efficiency while encouraging more mutual visits to help sustain a positive bilateral relationship.

The two countries are also discussing introducing a “pre-clearance” system, where passengers complete both departure and arrival immigration procedures at their respective departure airports. This system was used during the 2002 FIFA Korea-Japan World Cup at Incheon Airport and Narita International Airport, where 14 immigration officers handled immigration procedures for both countries.

Meanwhile, South Korea and Japan have seen a surge in the exchange of tourists in recent years.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, out of the 36.87 million tourists Japan saw in 2024, Korea accounted for more than 20 percent of visitors at 8.82 million — a 26.7 percent increase compared to tourist numbers from 2023. Over the same period, 3.22 million Japanese tourists visited Korea, similar to Japanese tourist numbers from before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Korea Tourism Organization.