The Korea Heritage Service will open walking trails through several Joseon-era (1392–1910) royal tombs of kings and queens nestled in forested areas across Seoul, Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces from Friday through June 29.

In Seoul, the tombs of Taereung and Gangneung in Nowon-gu, as well as Uireung in Seongbuk-gu, will be accessible to the public.

In Guri, Gyeonggi Province, visitors can explore Donggureung — a major royal tomb site comprising nine graves collectively known as the East Nine Royal Tombs. Nearby in Namyangju, Sareung will also be open. Samneung, or the Three Royal Tombs, in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, will welcome visitors as well.

The trails will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in May, and until 5:30 p.m. in June. All sites will be closed on Mondays.

There are 40 Joseon tombs across the country, all UNESCO World Heritage Sites.