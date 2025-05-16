A Seoul court on Friday sentenced two men to 10-month prison terms each for their violent behavior during a courthouse riot related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol in January.

The Seoul Western District Court sentenced one man surnamed Woo to prison for assaulting reporters at the scene and another man surnamed An for climbing over a wall and trespassing on the court's grounds.

Two others, surnamed Nam and Lee, respectively, were given suspended prison terms for assaulting police officers during the riot.

A total of 63 people have been indicted in connection with the riot, which was prompted by the court's decision to extend Yoon's detention over his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.

Earlier this week, the court sentenced two men to 1 1/2-year and one-year prison terms for breaking into the court's compound. (Yonhap)