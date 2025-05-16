The fourth EP from Boynextdoor landed atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking, according to the chart published Thursday.

EP “No Genre” is the rookie boy band’s fifth consecutive release totop the chart, following three mini albums released in Korea — “Why…,” “How?” and “19.99” — as well as debut single in Japan “And.”

The new EP was rolled out on Tuesday and topped iTunes Top Albums Chart in seven regions. It sold over 700,000 copies on the day of release, surpassing the previous album “19.99,” which went on to sell over a million copies.

Focus track “I Feel Good” notched No. 1 spot on real-time music charts and the music video for the single amassed 10 million views on YouTube in 26 hours.