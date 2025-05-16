Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min was extorted by a former girlfriend, who claimed to be pregnant with his child, prompting the player to pay her over 300 million won ($214,000), according to a police investigation and local media reports.

Seoul Gangnam Police confirmed Friday the arrest of two suspects — a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s — over attempted extortion targetting the South Korean football star. The arrests were made Wednesday and the police carried out searches of their homes the following day.

According to a report by the Chosun Ilbo, the arrest woman is a former romantic partner of Son. In June last year, she contacted Son claiming to be pregnant with his child, presenting a purported ultrasound image as evidence. Son transferred over 300 million won and the woman signed a written agreement not to disclose the alleged pregnancy.

In March, however, the scheme thickened when the woman's new boyfriend, the other arrested suspect, contacted Son, demanding an additional 70 million won and threatening to leak the story to the media. Son refused to pay the second demand and reported the case to police, leading to their arrests.

Police said they plan to request formal arrest warrants for both suspects as the investigation continues.

Son’s agency issued a statement Thursday, stressing that the player is “clearly the victim” and declaring that they will pursue strong legal action without leniency.