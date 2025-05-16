Monsta X announced via agency Starship Entertainment Thursday that it would hold its first full-member concerts in three years in July.

Under the title “Connect X,” the band is planning three days of shows in Seoul on July 18-20. The last day’s live performance will be broadcast online as well.

On Aug. 27-28, the group will hit the stage in Yokohama, Japan.

The six members hinted at the concerts during a livestream on Wednesday to celebrate their 10th anniversary. They reunited after everyone, except the youngest, I.M, completed serving their mandatory military duty, including Hyungwon who was discharged on the previous day.

Monsta X dropped digital compilation album “Now Project Vol. 1” to mark the milestone, re-recording previously published songs to add the voices of members who could not join for the originals.