Chip giant SK hynix Inc. has reported that its US sales accounted for over 70 percent of its total revenue in the first quarter on rising demand for premium high bandwidth memory chips from major US tech companies.

According to the company's financial report released Thursday, revenues in the United States totaled 12.8 trillion won ($9.1 billion) in the first quarter, representing 72 percent of the company's total quarterly sales of 17.6 trillion won.

Its US sales amounted to 6.3 trillion won a year ago, accounting for a 50 percent portion.

The sharp rise is attributable to increasing sales of artificial intelligence products, including HBM and enterprise solid state drives, in the US

SK hynix, a global leader in the HBM market, has already sold out this year's HBM production, supplying its 12-layer HBM3E product to major customers, including Nvidia Corp.

Meanwhile, sales in China dropped to 2.7 trillion won, accounting for 15 percent of quarterly revenue, down from 18 percent in the same period last year. (Yonhap)