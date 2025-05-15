SEOGWIPO, JEJU-- A select group of culinary stars brought bold flavors and personal stories to life at the 10th Jeju Food & Wine Festival’s “Master Chef Class,” held as part of the island’s growing campaign to establish itself as a global culinary tourism hub.

The Jeju Food & Wine Festival, a nonprofit cultural initiative hosted by Korea Food & Wine Festival and Cheju Halla University, celebrates Jeju’s pristine local ingredients and unique food culture. This year, it featured "Master Chef Class," live cooking demonstrations and chef talks, offering an intimate look into the creative process behind some of Korea’s most dynamic kitchens.

Among the headline chefs was Cho Kwang-hyo, owner of Cho Kwang 101 and Cho Kwang 201, widely recognized for modernizing Sichuan-inspired Chinese cuisine. Cho, who appeared in Netflix’s "Culinary Class Wars," showcased his signature Dongpo pork but with a slight twist called Jeju tangerines and Dongpo pork, a dish that pairs Jeju’s famed black pork with citrus for added depth.

“Dongpo pork became my signature after it aired on the show,” Cho told attendees. “I used Jeju black pork and added tangerines for an umami kick. It's important to use a skin-on pork and preserve the texture with careful blanching and pressure-steaming. I finished the dish with tangerine zest-infused pork fat for a local twist."

Joining Cho was chef Chae Nak-young, known for his creative, experimental plates. Also a "Culinary Class Wars" alum, Chae presented his taco de pollo using Jeju-raised chicken thighs.

“I lived in Jeju for six months last year and fell in love with the ingredients, especially the local chicken,” said Chae. “It’s chewier and sweeter than commercial varieties. I made everything I could from local produce — from the salsa’s tomatoes and red onions to a hint of hallabong in the sauce.”

Both chefs participated in the second session of the Master Chef Class, held in two parts for a total of 160 participants. The audience sat in front of open kitchens or watched close-ups on-screen, engaging directly with the chefs during the cooking class, accompanied by a joint talk session.

Dishes featured during the class will also be served at the Friday night "Gourmet Dinner," a separately ticketed event attended by 700 guests across two sessions. Tickets were sold in advance at 100,000 won ($71.47) for the dinner and 40,000 won for the cooking class.

This year's event runs until June 15.