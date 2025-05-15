Herald Media Group will co-host Africa Day 2025 Korea in collaboration with the African Group of Ambassadors representing 19 countries and the Korea-Africa Foundation, under the theme "Building Bridges, Creating Opportunities."

The event will highlight progress in economic diplomacy with a business forum and a cultural gala in the evening.

The first session, titled "Korea-Africa Business Forum," will explore pathways and strategies for mutual growth amid global uncertainties and supply chain disruptions.

After opening remarks by co-hosts, Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group, and Ambassador Chafik Rachadi of Morocco, who is also dean of the AGA, Deputy Minister of Trade Park Jongwon will deliver a congratulatory address.

Ambassador Kais Darragi of Tunisia will moderate the panel discussion, "Korea-Africa Synergy in an Era of Disruption," featuring experts from Africa and South Korea — notably including Ambassador and professor Emmy Jerono Kipsoi of Kenya.

The second session, titled "Africa Day Celebration," will commemorate African unity and friendship with Korea, beginning with a performance by the Africa Insight Champion Choir to showcase Korea–Africa musical harmony.

Kim Young-chae, president of the Korea-Africa Foundation, and Rachadi will deliver welcoming remarks, followed by celebratory speeches from South Korea’s Ambassador for Public Diplomacy Jung Kihong.

A traditional costume fashion show will feature African and Korean creations by members of the diplomatic corps and co-hosts.

Title: Africa Day 2025 Korea-Africa Business Forum

Hosts: Herald Media Group, African Group of Ambassadors and Korea Africa Foundation

Date: May 21, 2025 (4:30-8 p.m.)

Venue: Grand Ballroom, Grand Hyatt Seoul

Inquiry: Email us at koreaheraldpr@gmail.com or call (02) 727-0206