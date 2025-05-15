Dongduk Women’s University has withdrawn all criminal charges against students who took part in a sit-in protest in 2024 over the school’s proposed transition to a coeducational system, according to a university official on Thursday.

“All legal complaints filed by the school in connection with this matter were officially withdrawn as of Wednesday,” a university official told Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.

The official added that there was a shared understanding between student representatives and the university that “prolonging or escalating the conflict could negatively affect the university's development.”

“We hope this serves as an opportunity to foster smoother relations and establish a framework for better communication between the school and students,” said the official.

Additionally, the students’ union of the university released an official statement on Wednesday, stating that the school had agreed “to withdraw the criminal complaints against the students” at a meeting held on Tuesday.

University President Kim Myung-ae was also expected to release an official statement later in the day, addressing the students and university faculty.

The university’s decision comes six months after the controversy resurfaced.

In November last year, students staged a protest at Dongduk Women’s University, accusing the administration of attempting to shift to coeducation without sufficient prior discussions with the students. The students occupied the university’s main building for three weeks while also spray-painting campus facilities during their sit-in.

The school later filed legal complaints against 21 students, including the student body president, claiming that they had inflicted as much as 5.4 billion won ($3.9 million) in damages. The school's demands were also later met with criticism by students who said that the claim was excessive.

However, despite the university’s decision to drop legal complaints, police investigations may still proceed.

Under South Korean law, the alleged offenses targeting the students -- property damage and obstruction of business -- are not subject to withdrawal by the victim. With the victim in this case being Dongduk Women’s University, prosecution targeting the students may still continue, regardless of the school’s intentions.