Asia’s leading green film showcase opens with postapocalyptic drama starring Sandra Oh

The 22nd Seoul International Eco Film Festival will run June 5–30 under the slogan “Ready, Climate, Action!” at Yonsei University Auditorium, Megabox Hongdae and other venues across Seoul, organizers announced Wednesday.

This year’s lineup features 77 films from 35 countries, including 33 features and 44 shorts. The competition section comprises 16 Korean works (6 features, 10 shorts) and 20 international selections (8 features, 12 shorts).

Founded in 2004, the festival coincides with World Environment Day on June 5 and continues to brand itself as a “carbon-neutral film festival.” It has implemented eco-conscious practices across screening venues, festival operations and audience engagement programs. Last year, organizers offset emissions by funding the expansion of mangrove forests in Bangladesh; past editions have reduced the event’s carbon footprint by offering hybrid screenings both online and offline.

This year, the festival is skipping its usual section categories. Instead, all entries are grouped under 25 keywords, ranging from climate change and biodiversity to natural cycles and AI, to allow audiences to select films based on theme.

Opening the festival is Canadian director Ann Marie Fleming’s "Can I Get a Witness?" starring Korean Canadian actress Sandra Oh. Set in a postapocalyptic world where humans voluntarily end their lives at age 50 to mitigate climate change, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. It has since received multiple accolades, including several Vancouver Film Critics Circle Awards.

“While environmental issues are complex, we hope audiences discover possibilities for action through these films,” said festival programmer Jang Young-ja.

Actor Cho Jin-woong, known for "The Handmaiden" and "Signal," and screenwriter Kim Eun-hee, creator of Netflix’s "Kingdom," will serve as this year’s festival ambassadors.