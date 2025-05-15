Hyundai Rotem has inked a 420 billion won ($300 million) contract to supply unmanned trains to a subway project in Taiwan, the Korean defense and railway systems said Thursday.

According to Hyundai Rotem, it will supply automated trains to the Taichung government's blue subway line project aimed at advancing public transportation in the largest city in Taiwan's central region with a population of 2.8 million. The Taichung government is pushing to build green, blue, red and orange subway lines, with the blue line project being the second line, covering a distance of 24.78 kilometers with over 20 stations.

Hyundai Rotem pointed out that the Taiwan-bound trains will feature enhanced safety technologies using light detection and ranging cameras and artificial intelligence. It added that the body of the trains will be made of aluminum to increase durability and reduce the weight for a better efficiency of energy consumption.

According to Hyundai Rotem, the Taiwanese project's three-body train, which will have a maximum capacity of 530 passengers, will be able to travel at speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

Hyundai Rotem has previously secured train contracts in across Taiwan in Taipei, Kaohsiung and Taoyuan.

"Receiving good feedback from successfully carrying out various projects in Taiwan led to securing this contract," said a Hyundai Rotem official.

"We will do our best to deliver trains that can be safely used by the locals."