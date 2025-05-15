Haerin of NewJeans expressed her gratitude towards fans via social media on Thursday.

She wrote a message to thank them for sending handwritten letters to celebrate her birthday, confiding that she was genuinely surprised and touched.

“As you can understand, there is a time when you are completely at a loss as to how to express this huge and indefinable feeling,” she said, asking them to excuse her for using an unfiltered expression. She also appreciated her fans for standing by her through a challenging time before thanking them for enabling her to spend the day in good spirits.

She, along with her bandmates, suspended activities after the court ruled that no activities can take place without the consent from agency Ador. The two parties have been embroiled in a legal dispute over contracts since last year.