A photo exhibit featuring NCT Wish opened in Seoul on Thursday, said label SM Entertainment.

As the show title “One Summer Wish” suggests, it will offer pictures of the six members leisurely enjoying a summer break exploring a small quiet own and spending time at home. Visitors will be able to “make a wish” folding a paper star origami or purchase the band’s first photo book as well as a range of merchandise. The exhibit will run until June 1.

The youngest NCT subunit released second EP “poppop” last month which became its first million-seller. It is also in the middle of tour “Log In” and is set to perform in Singapore on Saturday.

Last week, the six-piece act missed the label’s all-star concert “SMTown Live 2025” in Los Angeles, due to a delay in acquiring US visas.