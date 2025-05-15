Chung Yong-jin, chairman of South Korean retail conglomerate Shinsegae Group, has met with US President Donald Trump this week during the latter's trip to the Middle East, industry sources said Thursday.

Chung attended a state dinner hosted Wednesday by Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Lusail Palace in Doha, according to the sources.

He was reportedly the only Asian businessperson invited to the event.

During the dinner, Chung exchanged greetings with Trump, who introduced him to the Qatari leader as a friend of his son, Donald Trump Jr.

This marks Chung's second face-to-face meeting with the US president, following his previous encounter with then President-elect Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in December.

Chung is known to be a close friend of Donald Trump Jr., who visited Seoul last month at Chung's invitation. (Yonhap)