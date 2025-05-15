People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo on Thursday apologized for a failed martial law bid by former President Yoon Suk Yeol, marking his second public apology over the martial law debacle with the presidential election just 19 days away.

The PPP has remained divided over the ouster of Yoon due to the botched martial law bid, and Kim, who served as a labor minister under Yoon's administration, had gained initial support for opposing the impeachment of Yoon.

Kim's apology was seen as a move to woo centrist voters, as he has struggled to catch up with Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung for the June 3 presidential election.

"Even if it is an authority granted under the Constitution, imposing martial law unless there is a national emergency that cannot be controlled by police power is inappropriate," Kim told reporters.

"I sincerely and respectfully apologize," Kim said.

Kim said he would have explained to Yoon in detail why martial law should not be declared if he had known about it in advance.

The former labor minister also addressed the economic difficulties faced by small business owners, noting that political uncertainties over the failed martial law bid have had a negative impact on the economy. (Yonhap)