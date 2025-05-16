DDP festival in Seoul

A festival of movies, concerts and parades runs at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, Seoul, until May 31.

The free festival, hosting programs and performances like outdoor yoga and symphony orchestras, will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some programs require online registration. Check out the latest at ddp.or.kr.

Gapyeong flower garden

Through May 25, the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, showcases spring flowers in full bloom.

Spring flowers include tulips, daffodils, magnolias, azaleas, forsythias and plum blossoms.

The garden is open year-round from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with admission at 11,000 won for adults.

Seoul Rose Festival

Through May 24, the Seoul Rose Festival runs at Jungnang Rose Park in Jungnang-gu, Seoul.

The annual festival takes place every May, showcasing roses with music performances including busking.

Other highlights include merchandise booths, exhibitions recapping past festivals and food trucks.

Gimhae light festival

Check out this light festival at Gaya Theme Park in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, before it ends Sunday.

The Eternal Light Festival has light installations in numerous shapes and colors set up around the park.

The festival will illuminate the park surroundings and fifteen works by a Gimhae-born sculptor.

Everland Rose Festival

The Everland Rose Festival runs at the country’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, through June 15.

Launched in 1985, the annual event this year features some 720 varieties of rose, showcasing 3 million flowers.

An exhibition of photos looking back at visitors over the past 40 years is also on show. Visit everland.com for details.