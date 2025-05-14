METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025 IGNITES A NEW ERA OF SMART AND GREEN MANUFACTURING

Southeast Asia's premier metalworking and automation trade show champions sustainability, AI integration, and international collaboration.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia's manufacturing, automation, and engineering sectors converged today as METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025 officially opened its doors at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). Now in its 29th edition, the event continues to lead the charge in smart, sustainable manufacturing with the region's largest showcase of advanced technologies, automation solutions, and next-generation innovations.

Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, this year's edition reaches new heights with the co-location of the Advanced Machinery & Engineering Summit (AMES) 2025, an initiative by the Machinery & Engineering Industries Federation (MEIF). This strategic collaboration strengthens the link between technological innovation and policy discourse, further accelerating industrial transformation across the region.

"MEIF has long supported METALTECH & AUTOMEX as a committed industry partner. That continuity has deepened our understanding of the challenges, shifts, and emerging needs of the sector," said Mac Ngan Boon, President of MEIF. "We now launch AMES, not to duplicate what already exists, but to create space for focused dialogue, sharper insight, and coordinated action."

The ceremony was officiated by Datuk Mohd Hanafi Sakri, Deputy Secretary General (Industry) of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), who praised the dual event format as both "practical and symbolic."

"It reflects a broader shift we are witnessing - where industrial transformation is no longer confined to technical implementation or policy frameworks alone - but where both must be designed and delivered together," he said in his opening address.

Themed "Sustainable Manufacturing: From Smart Solutions to AI Innovations," METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025 features over 1,500 exhibitors and brands from 40 countries and regions, including groups and pavilions from Germany, South Korea, Taiwan, Mainland China, and Singapore. With more than 5,000 advanced technologies on display, including CNC machinery, robotics, AI, IoT, smart sensors, and energy-efficient manufacturing systems, the event is expected to draw over 20,000 trade visitors across four days.

In a keynote speech at AMES 2025, Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Chairman of MIDF Berhad, called attention to the financial tools and partnerships that can bring industrial innovation to life.

"These are not just loans - they are investments into the future of Malaysian and regional industries," he said. "MIDF supports this national agenda by empowering SMEs and manufacturers across key sectors - including machinery, engineering, and automation - to adopt modern, advanced technologies and upgrade their capabilities."

He also underscored the importance of aligning financing with the goals of NIMP 2030 and Industrial Revolution 4.0."We are seeing a fundamental change in how industries operate, driven by automation, data, artificial intelligence, and smart manufacturing. These transformations are reshaping global supply chains and redefining industrial competitiveness - and this is something we should not miss out on."

Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia, further emphasised the role of sustainability in shaping future industry standards. "Sustainability is no longer a trend; it's a necessity. From energy-efficient machinery and low-waste production methods to sustainable material sourcing and circular design, the innovations we're seeing across the show floor prove that going green is not just good for the planet - but for business as well."

Since its inception, METALTECH & AUTOMEX has evolved into a cornerstone of the regional industrial calendar, attracting more than 400,000 industry professionals and generating millions in trade value. With the debut of AMES 2025, the platform takes another leap - bringing policy, practice, and progress under one roof.

This year's exhibition features live product demonstrations, technical seminars, and knowledge-sharing forums. Topics range from sustainable manufacturing practices and energy optimisation to digital transformation for SMEs and AI integration. "The machinery and engineering sector is the enabling layer for advanced manufacturing, energy-efficient processes, and industrial resilience," Datuk Hanafi concluded. "We at MITI are committed to supporting these efforts - by aligning policy tools with market needs and ensuring Malaysia's industrial ambitions are matched by execution on the ground."

Monitor ERP, this year's Gold Sponsor, was recognised for their integrated enterprise solutions that help manufacturers connect, optimise, and scale operations efficiently. Special thanks also go to AM Machinery, the event's Woven Bag Sponsor, for their continued support of METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025. Informa Markets Malaysia was lauded for its role in transforming METALTECH & AUTOMEX into a regional powerhouse of industrial advancement and collaboration.

In a strategic move to broaden its national impact, the International Automation Technology Exhibition (AUTOMEX) will debut as a standalone event from 4–6 November 2025 at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre in Penang. After more than 14 years of co-location with METALTECH, this expansion reflects AUTOMEX's growing influence and the rising demand for smart automation, robotics, AI, and machine vision technologies, especially in Malaysia's northern manufacturing corridor.

With momentum at an all-time high, the organisers are already gearing up for a landmark celebration - the 30th anniversary of METALTECH & AUTOMEX, set to take place from 20–23 May 2026 at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur. This milestone event promises to be the biggest and boldest edition yet, spotlighting three decades of breakthroughs, partnerships, and progress that have shaped Malaysia's industrial landscape. METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025 runs from 14–17 May 2025 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur. For registration and more information, visit https://metaltech.com.my.

About METALTECH & AUTOMEX

For over three decades, METALTECH & AUTOMEX has been the pulse of Malaysia's manufacturing industry. This premier event connects industry leaders across metalworking, machinery, robotics, and automation. Over 1,500 leading providers from 19 countries and regions showcase their cutting-edge solutions, including renowned group pavilions from industry giants like Mainland China, Germany, Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korea. With 33 specialised profiles, METALTECH & AUTOMEX provides a dynamic platform for suppliers to connect with local and regional buyers. The co-located International Automation