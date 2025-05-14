Hanjin shares surge nearly 30% amid speculation of looming proxy fight

Korean construction giant Hoban Group has raised its stake in Hanjin KAL, the holding company of Korean Air parent Hanjin Group, to over 18 percent, stoking speculation of a looming power struggle as it closes in on the largest shareholder bloc led by the group’s chairman.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Hoban Construction, the group’s construction arm, disclosed that its stake in Hanjin KAL had climbed to 18.46 percent from 17.44 percent.

The additional shares were acquired over the past year through Hoban affiliates, complementing Hoban Construction’s existing 11.5 percent stake. Hoban Hotel & Resort purchased 0.96 percent of Hanjin KAL, bringing its holding to 6.81 percent, while Hoban Co. lifted its stake to 0.15 percent.

The increase puts Hoban just shy of the 20.13 percent held by Hanjin Group Chair and CEO Walter Cho and his allies, including his family members. Cho’s individual stake amounts to 5.78 percent.

Hoban became the airline group’s second-largest shareholder in 2022 after acquiring a stake from private equity fund KCGI. In 2023, it added another 5.85 percent by purchasing shares from Korean top bulk carrier Pan Ocean.

Despite Hoban’s insistence that the acquisition is purely a financial investment, market insiders have taken note of signs pointing to a looming power play in aviation.

“Hanjin KAL may have friendly backing, but Hoban’s expanding presence is hard to ignore,” said one industry official.

In 2015, Hoban made an unsuccessful bid to acquire Kumho Industrial, then the parent company of Asiana Airlines, after taking a 5.16 percent stake the previous year. At the time, it dismissed takeover concerns, framing the move as a simple investment.

A potential sign of discord surfaced at Hanjin KAL’s shareholder meeting in March, when Hoban Construction voted against a proposal to raise the cap on directors’ compensation from 9 billion won ($6.4 million) to 12 billion won.

The company said it intends to speak up as a major shareholder to ensure that management decisions are made appropriately.

With Hoban trailing closely behind, however, Chair Cho appears to have broader support.

US-based Delta Air Lines holds 14.9 percent and plays a key role as Korean Air’s joint venture partner. Earlier this month, the two carriers deepened their alliance by acquiring stakes in WestJet, Canada’s second-largest airline. Korean Air took 10 percent, while Delta secured 15 percent.

State-run Korea Development Bank, which owns 10.58 percent, is also seen as friendly to Cho’s side, having backed Cho in the Korean Air-Asiana Airlines merger.

In 2020, KDB purchased approximately 500 billion won worth of Hanjin KAL common shares through a third-party allotment and acquired 300 billion won in exchangeable bonds backed by Korean Air stock.

The prospect of a power struggle jolted the market into swift motion. Shares of Hanjin KAL soared, hitting the daily upper limit for two consecutive days. The stock surged by 29.94 percent, reaching 150,600 won on Wednesday and extending a sharp rally from Tuesday’s close of 115,900 won. Its preferred shares also reached the daily ceiling.