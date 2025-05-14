From 2010-2020, average area scorched by wildfires in South Korea grew 7.8 times bigger, large-scale fires more than tripled

As South Korea recovers from its worst wildfire disaster on record, a National Assembly report warns that a fragmented and confusing command structure left firefighting efforts slow and disorganized.

In March more than 20 wildfires broke out across the peninsula's southeastern Gyeongsang provinces, fueled by strong winds and dry weather. The fires burned over 104,000 hectares of forest, killed 31 people, and damaged nearly 8,000 homes and facilities. Also affected were 33 cultural heritage sites, including centuries-old temples. It was the most destructive wildfire event in South Korea’s history.

A report from the National Assembly Research Service published earlier this month points to a key vulnerability in the country’s disaster command structure. Under current law, responsibility for wildfire response shifts depending on the size and spread of the fire. The Enforcement Decree of the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety designates the national Korea Forest Service as the lead agency. But the Forest Protection Act assigns command to local mayors or governors, depending on the fire's size and location.

This dual system creates delays and confusion, particularly in the early stages of a wildfire when quick decisions are critical. In the southeastern Uiseong and Yeongdeok regions, emergency orders were reportedly inconsistent, and firefighting efforts were slowed by coordination problems between local officials, the KFS and the National Fire Agency.

Wildfires are currently managed through a 13-level response system based on area burned, wind speed and duration. In the initial stages, local authorities can only deploy 50 personnel and limited equipment according to the current law. They must wait for the situation to escalate before receiving outside reinforcement, an approach the report pinpoints as ineffective in fast-moving scenarios.

Yoo Jae-beom, the legislative researcher behind the report specializing in the forestry sector, recommends simplifying this system to two or three tiers and transferring early-stage command to either the forest authority, fire response authority or provincial governments. He also supports establishing joint regional wildfire command centers to ensure faster coordination across agencies.

Other data cited in the report suggest damage has been growing even before the March wildfires. The average area burned by wildfires in 2020 increased 7.8 times compared to 2010. The number of large-scale wildfires, which are defined as fires damaging over 1 million square meters, has more than tripled (3.7 times).

The report also raises concerns over weak enforcement of fire prevention laws. Between 2019 and 2023, fewer than 20 percent of individuals apprehended for starting wildfires, whether through arson or negligence, received jail time or fines. The average fine issued in 2023 was just 2.8 million won (about $2,000).

"The fire season now begins in winter, spreads faster in spring and burns more land than ever before," said the research. "Unless we align laws, restructure response systems and invest in fire-resilient forests, the scale of disaster will only grow."